Rural schools get lifeline as MTC launches project beneficial for development

Digital enabler, MTC, on Thursday launched an initiative aimed at building new classrooms and renovating existing ones in identified rural areas.

The project dubbed, MTC Rural Schools Project, which answers to the call to dilapidated schools that lack decent structures or have none at all will see MTC partner with the line ministry and rural schools to either build new classrooms or renovate existing classrooms which are decrepit to ensure that the Namibian child learns in a conducive and safe environment.

At the launch event in Windhoek, Education Minister, Ester Anna Nghipondoka received a donation of eight classrooms from MTC.

“The donation could not have come at a more opportune time,” she said, adding that education is the hope for the development of the country.

According to her education is and will always remain a collective responsibility hence she commended MTC’s efforts.

Speaking at the same event, MTC CEO, Licky Erastmus said they stand united in the vision of ensuring that every Namibian child is taught under a decent classroom, and this project aims to support that vision.

“This is a CSI initiative and not a sponsorship. We are therefore inviting like-minded organizations to partner with MTC so that we can help more schools and hand them over with desk and chairs,” he said.

The first two schools that will benefit from the project are Sizongoro Combined School, situated 30km west of Rundu in the Kavango East Region, and Okondaune Primary School situated 5km before Opuwo. Both schools have indicated the need for four classrooms each.

“It is our intention to finalize this project by end of September 2020, and help more schools that are in need in 2021,” said Erastus, adding that it is the giant telecommunication’s deliberate mission to focus on rural schools and thus the need for guidance from the line ministry on which schools to target next.

Erastus also lauded the education ministry which is in process of building schools with students from NIMT who took part of the first round of the MTC Namibia National Internship Project, saying the institution has given positive feedback on the students with its clear intend to use the students in spearheading this project.

The MTC Namibia National Internship Project which addresses the huge challenge of internships in Namibia last year had a successful intake of 160 students. This year, despite the COVID challenges, the project already has a total of 95 students on the programme.

According to the minister Namibia is in need of over 5169 classrooms at a total cost of N$1.8 billion.

Caption: The MTC staff and the Education Ministry at the launch of the MTC Rural Schools Project with model school pitched on the tables.