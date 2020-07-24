Construction of New US Embassy expected to significantly benefit local economy

The construction of the new U.S Embassy will significantly benefit the local economy, U.S Ambassador to Namibia, Lisa Johnson said on Thursday at a groundbreaking ceremony in Windhoek.

Johnson was joined by the deputy minister of International Relations, Jenelly Matundu and the Windhoek Mayor, Her Worship Fransina Kahungu at the site of the new U.S Embassy Campus in Klein Windhoek.

According to Johnson in addition to job creation, the U.S construction firm is currently procuring goods and services from more that 50 local companies.

“The US construction firm BL Harbert is already employing more that 200 Namibians and over the three year construction period more that 2000 Namibian will be employed at various stages,” she added.

Furthermore, Johnson said the project is already injecting more that U$700,000 in the local economy each month.

Johnson said the new embassy will evoke Namibia’s beautiful landscape, featuring materials including red sandstone and lighy-coloured limestone.

“Landscaping will use exclusively indigenous tress and other plants and the facility will make solar power to generate 50% of the main chancery’s power needs,” she said.

Meanwhile, once complete in 2023, Johnson said the embassy campus doors will be open to the public and an Americian Centre, where the Namibian public can learn more about America, will be incorporated into the main embassy building.

“This new embassy will benefit both Namibia and America, and will further strengthen our cooperation for decades to come,” she concluded.

Caption: US Ambassador to Namibia, Lisa Johnson (m), Deputy Minister of International Relations, Jennelly Matundu (l) and Windhoek’s mayor, Fransina Kahungu (r) at the groundbreaking ceremony of the new US Embassy Campus in Windhoek.