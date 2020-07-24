BIPA apologies for the delay in business registration applications

The Business and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA) recently issued an apology for the delay in the processing of business registration applications.

BIPA in a statement said the attributed the three-week delay to technical challenges with their system.

“They system failures are caused by power outages, which are hampering our ability to attend to client applications and queries in a timely manner,” the Authority informed.

The Authority is currently in the process of procuring UPSs and generators to address power outages and the consequential system delays.

In addition they said in order to improve the online registration system, they are also transferring 145,000 physical business files to its electronic platform, which will be completed in 2021.

“Rest assured that our staff are working hard to clear the existing backlog in processing applications and we are aware of the frustration that the delays are causing and we apologies for the inconvenience,” concluded the Authority.