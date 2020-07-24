Select Page

BIPA apologies for the delay in business registration applications

Posted by | Jul 24, 2020 |

BIPA apologies for the delay in business registration applications

The Business and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA) recently issued an apology for the delay in the processing of business registration applications.

BIPA in a statement said the attributed the three-week delay to technical challenges with their system.

“They system failures are caused by power outages, which are hampering our ability to attend to client applications and queries in a timely manner,” the Authority informed.

The Authority is currently in the process of procuring UPSs and generators to address power outages and the consequential system delays.

In addition they said in order to improve the online registration system, they are also transferring 145,000 physical business files to its electronic platform, which will be completed in 2021.

“Rest assured that our staff are working hard to clear the existing backlog in processing applications and we are aware of the frustration that the delays are causing and we apologies for the inconvenience,” concluded the Authority.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Consumers fancy Toyota the most

Consumers fancy Toyota the most

22 January 2016

Letshego Bank launches all-in-1 easy access financial solution

Letshego Bank launches all-in-1 easy access financial solution

17 May 2018

Consumer price index records drop in girls clothing

Consumer price index records drop in girls clothing

13 February 2015

Pick n Pay’s Wurm leads Retail Charter to promote local products

Pick n Pay’s Wurm leads Retail Charter to promote local products

24 April 2017