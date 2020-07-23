Winter Xtrail series kicks off this Saturday, 25 July at Avis

The first of four trail running events in the Standard Bank Winter Xtrail series, takes place this coming weekend on Saturday 25 July in the hills around Avis Dam on the outskirts of Windhoek. As usual, the event comprises a 16 km and a 7 km run but the format has been changed to allow runners to stay apart from each other.

Event organisers, OTB Sport, said “due to current restrictions and concerns we have changed the race format. Runners competing in the 16 km distance can start any time between 7:15 am and 9:00 am. Runners of the 7 km distance can start any time between 8:00 am and 10:00 am.”

“We have made provision to record each person’s time on an individual basis, but they can also start in small groups. There will be no prize giving on the day and winners will be able to collect their prizes in the following week at OTB Sport at the Craft Centre,” stated Yvonne Brinkmann of OTB Sport.

The second event in the series will take place at Midgard Country Estate on Sunday 16 August. The third event, the K-H Xtrail in the Khomas Hochland on 13 September.

The 4th event, the Dunes Xtrail, is scheduled to take place in Swakopmund on 24 October, but due to current restrictions in the Erongo region, it is uncertain if the event can take place in October.

OTB Sport thanked Standard Bank in a note for its generous sponsorship of the Winter Xtrail Series. This is the 5th consecutive year that Standard Bank has sponsored the series and according to OTB Sport, the bank has been a material component in growing trail running in Namibia.