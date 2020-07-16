Collector’s item – ‘Didi the bear’ raffle tickets now on sale – Proceeds to go to children fighting cancer

The Cancer Association of Namibian (CAN) recently launched, ‘Didi, the bear of hope’ raffle, aimed at raising funds to take care of children fighting cancer.

Chief Executive Officer of CAN, Rolf Hansen said Didi, is a collector’s item bear worth N$1200 and raffle tickets to win Didi are now on sale with CAN at N$20 each.

“Didi is handmade from pure Alpaca fur and is a collector’s treasure, that has been donated by Tanya Blaauw, therefore by donating and raffling this little bear we can warm the heart of its new owner too,” he added.

Caption: Marrianne Pretorius, pictured with Didi, is the CAN-volunteer in Otjiwarongo who is spear heading this project of hope.