EES launches new music video

Kwaito artist EES recently launched his new song and new music video, ‘Bad Neighbours’, that brings some light to the end of the tunnel as the country battles two fronts namely; corruption allegations and the pandemic.

EES said he teamed up with the House Guru Gang to bring his fans this summer hit of 2020 with lots of good vibes.

“In this video everybody is partying on a roof top of an apartment building, with lots of friends and getting the neighbours to hear the loud music and join the fun,” he explained.

EES’s music is a trend of Kwaito, Afro Pop, Reggae and Hip Hop, with a funky fresh spin to it. He believes he has a responsibility to do something good, to help his country become a rainbow nation, living together in one country, no matter what the your skin colour.