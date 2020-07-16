Select Page

EES launches new music video

Posted by | Jul 22, 2020 |

EES launches new music video

Kwaito artist EES recently launched his new song and new music video, ‘Bad Neighbours’, that brings some light to the end of the tunnel as the country battles two fronts namely; corruption allegations and the pandemic.

EES said he teamed up with the House Guru Gang to bring his fans this summer hit of 2020 with lots of good vibes.

“In this video everybody is partying on a roof top of an apartment building, with lots of friends and getting the neighbours to hear the loud music and join the fun,” he explained.

EES’s music is a trend of Kwaito, Afro Pop, Reggae and Hip Hop, with a funky fresh spin to it. He believes he has a responsibility to do something good, to help his country become a rainbow nation, living together in one country, no matter what the your skin colour.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Slam poetry blossoms again at Grassroots workshops

Slam poetry blossoms again at Grassroots workshops

12 August 2016

International exposure counts when stepping onto the chess battle field

International exposure counts when stepping onto the chess battle field

29 June 2017

Youth to enjoy last African film for the year

Youth to enjoy last African film for the year

24 October 2014

KykNet & Kie enters GOtv bouquet

KykNet & Kie enters GOtv bouquet

20 March 2014