Swakop Uranium sulphur load sets new record in Walvis Bay harbour

Posted by | Jul 22, 2020 |

Some 42,000 tonnes of sulphur for Swakop Uranium was offloaded in the Port of Walvis Bay in one day, setting a new record for bulk commodities and improving the previous record by 12,000 tonnes.

The Namibian Ports Authority said in a note on Wednesday, the load was discharged by the Yi Long Shan, a Hong Kong vessel on her maiden visit to Walvis Bay.

Elisa Hasheela, the authority’s acting Executive Commercial, said that the port’s new container terminal has substantially improved Namport’s ability to service more and larger international vessels, of which the Yi Long Shan’s call was a magnificent testimony.

The 190-metre Yi Long Shan departed Walvis Bay last week Thursday, en route to Recalada in Argentina where she is expected in seven days. She was built in 2013.

 

