Monte Christo Primary receives photocopier to assist with the printing of teaching, learning material

FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation recently responded to the request of the school and donated a photocopier valued at N$17,300.

Area Sales and Services Manager at FNB Windhoek Central Area Office, Brain Kandanga at the handover said the donation will serve to improve the teaching and learning environment at the school and ensure that the learners have all they need to excel.

“Education is one of the important sectors for the socio-economic development of this country and the Foundation has been assisting this sector through various initiatives and sponsorships. We are delighted to partner with Monte Christo Primary School because it allows us, as a corporate to bring resources that enhance the school’s ability to provide quality education, thereby enabling learners to have experiences they otherwise would not receive,” he said.

The Principal at Monte Christo Primary, Elizabeth Murangi indicated that the donation has made it possible for teachers to distribute teaching and learning material in good time. She further thanked FNB on behalf of the school for the generous support.

Catharine Vries, Khomas Regional Inspector, mentioned that the Ministry is faced with numerous challenges and as such she cannot over-emphasise the importance of the involvement of the Ministry’s friends of education in order to create a prosperous Namibian Society.

“The donation will have long-term social benefits in that educated children will contribute to the country’s intellectual capital and pursuing entrepreneurial opportunities, which in tern will boost the economy of the country,” she concluded.

Caption: L/R: Ms Catharine Vries, Inspector of Education Arts and Culture: Khomas Region; Elizabeth Murangi, Principal of Monte Christo Primary; and Brain Kandanga, FNB Area Sales and Service Manager.