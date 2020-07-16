Select Page

Hakahana Community receives warm tracksuits to keep the cold at bay

Jul 21, 2020

The Capricorn Group employees, in their role as change makers, warmed the hearts of many children by lending a helping hand to the Step out of Poverty through Education, Encouragement and Support (SPES) Charity last week.

The change makers delivered warm tracksuits to schools in the Hakahana area, to help vulnerable children.

“In celebration of the launch of the Capricorn Foundation, we excited to be a part of positive change in the most vulnerable of communities,” Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs of Capricorn Group.

The Group’s Corporate Social Investment programme currently supports ‘Step out of Poverty through Education, Encouragement and Support (SPES)’, a charity established to serve our country’s less fortunate children and youth.

“The children grow up in circumstances of extreme poverty and it is a privilege to help them keep warm during this very cold winter season,” S.P.E.S spokesperson, Esmé Coetzee.

Capricorn Group is proud to provide opportunities for our employees to be changemakers in the community and to make a difference in the lives of the less fortunate.

 

