General Electric appoints new head for southern Africa

General Electric (GE) announced this week the appointment of Nyimpini Mabunda as the company’s new Chief Executive for the southern African region. His mandate is to drive growth and alignment across GE’s Power, Healthcare, Aviation and Renewable Energy business.

Over his 23-year career, Mabunda has worked for international companies like Vodacom, Diageo, and Procter & Gamble in markets as diverse as the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Uganda, South Africa, Ghana, Cameroon, Kenya and Tanzania.

Mabunda holds graduate qualifications in Social Science and Marketing and an MBA from the University of Cape Town.

His immediate superior, the President and Chief Executive of GE Africa, Farid Fezoua said “We are excited to have Nyimpini join us with a track record of growth, transformation and operational performance. These are key ingredients to support our businesses for growth, local talent development and risk management across southern Africa.”