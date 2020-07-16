Dancers throng MTC Knockout project auditions

Over 150 wishful talented dancers who registered their interest to become part of the cause driven to fight homelessness in the country attended the dance auditions on Saturday for the 2nd edition of the MTC knockout project.

The auditions took place on at Westlane studio in Windhoek to identify professional, young and talented dancers who will back up the 30 personalities who are going to rock the stage come 3 October.

“We have dancers who travelled from as far as Katima Mulilo, Oshakati, Ongwediva, Mariental, and those from Erongo region, due to the lockdown, have sent their videos to Windhoek for auditions. We are therefore quite pleased with the turn out, because among others, it demonstrates that Namibians understand the overall objective of the cause and would like to contribute to unleash a formidable thud against the inadequacy of homelessness in the country,”said John Ekongo, MTC’s Manager: Sponsorships and Promotion.

Themed “Together we can beat homelessness”, the 2020 edition is focused on addressing the issue of homelessness with the hope that the project will create awareness, spur a national debate and entice Namibians in finding concrete solutions, and to raise funds that will be channeled to efforts aimed at restoring the dignity of many homeless citizens by putting a roof over their heads.

The MTC Knockout Project started last year as a social intervention programme by MTC with the specific aim to address societal issues within our communities. Last year’s initiative was aimed towards creating awareness around Gender-Based Violence in society when celebrities slugged it out in an exhibition boxing style.