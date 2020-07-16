Select Page

Local COVID-19 cases surpasses 1000

Posted by | Jul 17, 2020 |

Local COVID-19 cases surpasses 1000

The Ministry of Health and Social Services on Thursday recorded 72 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the country’s cumulative confirmed cases to 1,032.

The Health Minister, Dr. Kalumbi Shangula said of the 72 new cases one is from Windhoek, one from Katima Mulilo, two from Swakopmund and 68 from Walvis Bay.

“The one in Windhoek is admitted at a local hospital, while the one from Katima Mulilo traveled from Walvis Bay,” he said.

Shangula said the applicable protocols for the management of Covid-19 positive cases are being implemented.

Namibia currently has 999 positive active cases, 31 recoveries, and two deaths.

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Blood Transfusion Service appeals for ‘O’ blood type

Blood Transfusion Service appeals for ‘O’ blood type

23 January 2020

Drink more and be healthy

Drink more and be healthy

19 July 2013

NAMAF hosts 7th healthcare conference

NAMAF hosts 7th healthcare conference

27 September 2013

Cancer detection for lodge employees

Cancer detection for lodge employees

1 April 2016