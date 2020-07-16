Select Page

SACU can vastly benefit from enhanced trade with India – official

Posted by | Jul 16, 2020 |

SACU can vastly benefit from enhanced trade with India – official

Namibia and India led the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) talks during a virtual meeting held Wednesday.

SACU was led by the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and SME Development’s Executive Director, Steve Katjiuanjo, while India was led by Srikar Reddy, India’s Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce.

The discussions where centered on various aspects and how SACU which includes South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini can achieve a PTA with India. The discussions also reviewed the progress made and discussed steps to quickly move forward on the PTA.

According to Katjiuanjo India is a strategic partner for SACU, adding that trade is currently in SACU’s favor, thus showing that the region is benefiting from access to the vast Indian market.

Reddy underlined India’s historically close ties with Southern Africa and its steadfast commitment to deepen economic engagement with this region.

“In 2019-20, trade between India and Africa as a whole stood at US$66.7 billion, of which the India-SACU trade was US$10.9 billion with an immense potential to expand further,” he added.

Meanwhile, the High Commissioner of India to Namibia, Prashant Agrawal, said that in these unprecedented times of COVID -19 pandemic and its economic challenges, economies of the region, including of Namibia, could vastly benefit by enhanced trade and commercial links with India’s US$2.9 trillion economy.

Aggrawal said India stands fully committed and ready to support manufacturing and industry in Namibia in areas such as agriculture, irrigation, renewables, ICT, pharmaceuticals and medical supplies.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Young chess champion gets his own real chess board and timer after writing Santa a letter in the Wernhil Christmas Wish List competition

Young chess champion gets his own real chess board and timer after writing Santa a letter in the Wernhil Christmas Wish List competition

18 December 2018

Telecom Namibia to cut off unpaid accounts by Sunday

Telecom Namibia to cut off unpaid accounts by Sunday

7 March 2018

SPD leader runs a quick touch-base circuit

SPD leader runs a quick touch-base circuit

22 December 2016

Nambia hosts ECF-SADC Executive meeting

Nambia hosts ECF-SADC Executive meeting

9 March 2020