Telecom upgrades its 3G and 4G network

Telecom Namibia has further extended its 3G and 4G mobile services to both urban and rural areas across the country, with the upgrade of 63 sites and the erection of 10 new base stations in various parts of the country between December 2019 and April 2020.

Laban Hiwilepo, Telecom Namibia acting CEO said on network enhancement, the company is reviewing the network architecture to optimise its performance and mitigate against network strain, as more and more customers continue to use Telecom services.

“Our network optimisation efforts will result in Telecom Namibia consistently delivering improved quality of service and customer experience,” Hiwilepo said.

The company has so far completed the installation and commissioning of new 4G sites to provide mobile voice and data services to the following areas: Ekoka, Oshikunde, Oshuuli, Odibo, Okandjengedi, Extension 6 in Tsumeb, Swartkopies (Rehoboth), Elim, Choto, Nambweza and Boma in Katima Mulilo, as well as Tseiblaagte in Keetmanshoop. 43 sites have also been upgraded in Windhoek from LTE (4G) to LTE Advanced (4.5G), and additional new LTE Advanced (4.5G) sites were installed to serve the areas of Suiderhof, Academia, Kleine Kuppe, Wanaheda and Hage Heights in Swakopmund.

Mobile base station equipment serving Tsandi, Onamutai, Ontamanzi, Etilyasa, Oshuungu, Oshitutuma, Onesi, Onkoshi, Oniimwandi, Omuthitu-Gwalwani, Ongha, Onambutu, Indangungu, Okangwati, Ovituambu, Okando, Omuntele, Onaanda, Ohandungu, Uukwiyu-Uushona and Ongenga were upgraded from 2G to 3G, while Bergquelle was upgraded to LTE (4G) to provide mobile broadband services to Osona village near Okahandja.

LTE Advanced (4.5G) sites are under construction Walvis Bay Harbour, Walvis Bay Meersig, Walvis Bay Ext 17 and Havana, in Windhoek. These sites are expected to be operational in early July 2020. Telecom Namibia also plans to commission another 34 LTE (4G) sites across the country over the next three months.

Telecom Namibia aims to continue adding more sites to increase and enhance its data and voice quality network throughout the country with continued investment as part of its five-year Strategy Plan. This includes expanding to areas of the country where access to ICT services are limited.