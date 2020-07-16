New schools cricket tournament scheduled for August

Cricket Namibia has introduced a new cricket tournament for the under 11 and 13’s, in order to grow the numbers and develop the game in the country

The annual Junior Cricket tournament sponsored by XCO & APS is scheduled to take place from 21 to 25 August in Windhoek

Cricket Namibia Development Manager, Hestelle Haccou in an interview said, due to the COVID 19 pandemic the annual Walvis Bay Salt Refiners Cricket Festival for grassroots was shelved hence the need to introduce a new tournament.

“This new tournament is a platform to provide more game time for players and a healthy and safe cricket environment,” she added.

According to Haccou teams can be entered from private entities as clubs, academies, and individually.

“The 6-a-side game structure will also be part of this year’s tournament because it is easier to enter a team with 6-8 players. The normal 11-a-side teams will still form part of the tournament,” she added.

Haccou meanwhile said the state of grassroots cricket in Namibia is healthy and growing daily.

“Cricket Namibia is running an Ashburton Mini Cricket Program at government schools in Windhoek, Keetmanshoop, Gobabis, Okahandja, Otjiwarongo, Ondangwa, Khorixas, Outjo, and Walvis Bay,” she said.

The number of participating children in the programme is currently 26,000, she concluded.