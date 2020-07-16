Health Ministry receives second batch of supplies from China to help frontline, health workers combat COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Social Services on Wednesday received a second batch of COVID-19 aid from the Chinese government.

In April this year, the government also received two consignments of COVID-19 aid from the Chinese government as well as further assistance from the Jack Ma Foundation.

The donation handed over to the ministry on Wednesday valued at N$4.3 million included; 5000 medical disposal protective clothing, 15,000 protective face mask for medical use, 150,000 surgical masks, 7000 medical protective googles, 7000 disposable sterilized rubber surgical gloves, and 3000 medical isolation shoe covers.

Receiving the donation, the Health Minister, Dr. Kalumbi Shangula said Namibia has been experiencing an upsurge of COVID-19 cases and more personal protective equipment (PPEs) was needed to ensure that health workers, rapid response teams and those manning quarantine and isolation facilities are protected from potential exposure.

“Obtaining these supplies from outside market has been very challenging due to travel bans and

restrictions worldwide,” he said.

Shangula said health workers and other frontline cadres are the most valuable assets in the fight and the technical support, capacity building and donations from China are highly appreciated.

Handing the aid, Chinese Ambassador to Namibia, Zhang Yiming said the donated supplies will play an important role in the fight against the epidemic at this critical moment.

“This assistance is part of the endeavors taken by China along with other countries all over the world to build a healthy community,” he added.

Meanwhile, over the past few months, Namibia has received technical support and capacity building through virtual training in surveillance and case management from China.

Caption: Health Minister, Kalumbi Shangula (l), Chinese Ambassador to Namibia, Zhang Yiming (m) and Jenelly Matundu, Deputy Minister of International Relations(r) on at the handover of Chinese COVID-19 aid in Windhoek.