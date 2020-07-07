NaTIS temporarily de-activates linking of debts for multiple vehicle owners

The Roads Authority recently announced that NaTIS will temporarily de-activate the linking of debts for the renewal of Motor Vehicle Licences for customers with multiple vehicles on their names effective 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021.

This means that a customer with multiple vehicles registered on his/her name, will be able to effect payment for the renewal of a vehicle licence, without being affected by the debt/arrears of another vehicle/s registered under his/her name.

The decision comes after an announcement made by works and transport minister John Mutorwa, in parliament on 24 June 2020.

“The Roads Authority is also calling on vehicle owners who were affected by the linking of debts to take advantage of this temporary de-activation to renew licence discs of the vehicles that they intend to operate, while making arrangements to clear the outstanding debts in due time,” communications manager at the Authority, Hileni Fillemon said.

The renewal would only be permitted for vehicles that are fully paid up as no renewals will be permitted for vehicle licences that are in arrears or have outstanding penalties, until such time that the outstanding debt on that particular vehicle has been settled.

During this period, no penalties or debts will be waived.