Select Page

Tsumeb garment manufacturer drawn in second week of SME Free Advertising competition

Posted by | Jul 15, 2020 | ,

Tsumeb garment manufacturer drawn in second week of SME Free Advertising competition

A garment manufacturer, Rhino Work Wear located in Tsumeb, is the winner of the second weekly draw in the Economist SME Free Advertising competition.

Factory manager, Lezaan Groenewald said Rhino Work Wear CC is a wholly owned Namibian enterprise that manufactures and promotes the Rhino brand in Namibia to expand it to a household name and a preferred supplier.

The company’s two owners, Christo Groenewald and Marting van den Berg focus on work wear, mostly for industrial applications, but also manufacture uniforms and garments for schools, government organisations, and the food and hospitality industry. Their work wear matches specific requirements and standards such as acid-proof protection, heat retardant properties, and general occupational safety.

As a manufacturing concern, Rhino Work Wear is active in training Namibians in the apparel industry to produce high quality work wear for industry. It also supports other Namibian training institutions offering job attachments where possible.

Lezaan said their products are competitively priced as a result of their position in the supply chain. In addition, they offer clients flexibility in terms of custom designs, fabric quality and colour combinations.

Lezaan is assisted by Cecile-Marie du Toit as graphic designer and Jovita Kambwaye as the factory supervisor.

Rhino Work Wear now advances to the monthly draw which will be between the weekly winners of the first four weeks. The winner of the monthly draw gets free advertising in the Economist to the value of N$15,000 for the duration of one month. At the same time, its company profile and promotional editorial also runs during the month.

 

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

More than 400 Persian carpets at exclusive Windhoek sale this weekend

More than 400 Persian carpets at exclusive Windhoek sale this weekend

13 September 2018

Cement joint venture project to be commissioned in October

Cement joint venture project to be commissioned in October

30 July 2018

Public transport operators feel lockdown damage, temporarily increase fares by 15%

Public transport operators feel lockdown damage, temporarily increase fares by 15%

12 May 2020

Manufacturers Association against repeal of special income incentives

Manufacturers Association against repeal of special income incentives

13 July 2020