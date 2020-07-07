Tsumeb garment manufacturer drawn in second week of SME Free Advertising competition

A garment manufacturer, Rhino Work Wear located in Tsumeb, is the winner of the second weekly draw in the Economist SME Free Advertising competition.

Factory manager, Lezaan Groenewald said Rhino Work Wear CC is a wholly owned Namibian enterprise that manufactures and promotes the Rhino brand in Namibia to expand it to a household name and a preferred supplier.

The company’s two owners, Christo Groenewald and Marting van den Berg focus on work wear, mostly for industrial applications, but also manufacture uniforms and garments for schools, government organisations, and the food and hospitality industry. Their work wear matches specific requirements and standards such as acid-proof protection, heat retardant properties, and general occupational safety.

As a manufacturing concern, Rhino Work Wear is active in training Namibians in the apparel industry to produce high quality work wear for industry. It also supports other Namibian training institutions offering job attachments where possible.

Lezaan said their products are competitively priced as a result of their position in the supply chain. In addition, they offer clients flexibility in terms of custom designs, fabric quality and colour combinations.

Lezaan is assisted by Cecile-Marie du Toit as graphic designer and Jovita Kambwaye as the factory supervisor.

Rhino Work Wear now advances to the monthly draw which will be between the weekly winners of the first four weeks. The winner of the monthly draw gets free advertising in the Economist to the value of N$15,000 for the duration of one month. At the same time, its company profile and promotional editorial also runs during the month.