Nissan introduces the Ariya, a 100% electric crossover

Nissan this week introduced the all-new Nissan Ariya in Japan, an electric crossover SUV that lets customers travel farther while enjoying greater driving excitement, confidence and comfort, and connectivity.

“With a 100% electric powertrain, the Ariya promises powerful acceleration and smooth, quiet operation. Drivers and passengers can relax and eWith an estimated range of up to 610 kilometers1, the no-compromise Ariya is perfect for daily commutes and weekend road trips alike.njoy the ride thanks to autonomous driving technology, concierge-level assistance, seamless connectivity and a spacious, lounge-like interior,” Nissan stated in a note to mark the release of the new model.

Chief Executive Makoto Uchida and Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta unveiled the Ariya to a global audience during a livestreamed event at the new Nissan Pavilion in Yokohama.

“The Nissan Ariya is a truly beautiful and remarkable car,” Gupta said. “It enables you to go further, easier and in comfort. The Ariya is designed to impress, and to express what Nissan strives for – making our customers’ lives better.”

The all-new Nissan Ariya is scheduled to go on sale in Japan in mid-2021. It will be priced at around 5 million yen. The Ariya is planned to go on sale in Europe, North America and China by the end of 2021.

“The Ariya enhances driving excitement, ensures high levels of comfort and confidence and heightens the joy of connecting,” Gupta said. “It’s more than just a great EV crossover, it’s a great vehicle. It’s a true force of wonder, and it’s coming soon.”