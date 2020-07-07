Select Page

Namibia records second COVID-19 related death

Posted by | Jul 15, 2020 |

Namibia records second COVID-19 related death

Namibia recorded a second COVID-19 related death, despite the country registering only three new positive cases on Tuesday.

The Minister of Health and Social Services Dr Kalumbi Shangula said a 44-year-old male passed away on 11 July at home in Walvis Bay.

“A specimen was collected from the body on 11 July, when it was brought to the hospital mortuary. The result came out positive on 13 July,” he said, adding that therefore, that the case is classified as a COVID-19 related death.

Meanwhile, Shangula said confirmed cases in the country are now at 864 of which 29 cases have recovered, while two deaths have been recorded.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

MTC donates to Kayec Aids Children’s Programme

MTC donates to Kayec Aids Children’s Programme

7 February 2020

SME sector regarded as the driving force of the economy – FNB

SME sector regarded as the driving force of the economy – FNB

17 July 2018

Huge demand for counselling in Rehoboth on Law Society’s free legal advice day

Huge demand for counselling in Rehoboth on Law Society’s free legal advice day

16 April 2018

Four new councillors elected to Law Society council for 19/20 term

Four new councillors elected to Law Society council for 19/20 term

7 January 2020