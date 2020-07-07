Namibia records second COVID-19 related death

Namibia recorded a second COVID-19 related death, despite the country registering only three new positive cases on Tuesday.

The Minister of Health and Social Services Dr Kalumbi Shangula said a 44-year-old male passed away on 11 July at home in Walvis Bay.

“A specimen was collected from the body on 11 July, when it was brought to the hospital mortuary. The result came out positive on 13 July,” he said, adding that therefore, that the case is classified as a COVID-19 related death.

Meanwhile, Shangula said confirmed cases in the country are now at 864 of which 29 cases have recovered, while two deaths have been recorded.