Select Page

Geingob extends condolences to SA and the family of the late Zindzi Mandela

Posted by | Jul 14, 2020 |

Geingob extends condolences to SA and the family of the late Zindzi Mandela

Tributes and condolences have started pouring in to the Mandela family, following the death of Zindzi Mandela, political activist and daughter of global icon Nelson Mandela on Monday.

Mandela, who was the South African ambassador to Denmark passed away in the early hours of 13 July at a Johannesburg hospital, at the age of 59.

In his message of condolence to the Mandela family, the President HE Dr Hage Geingob said Mandela, in her illustrious political career, had acquired a stellar reputation and will always be remembered as a top cadre and anti-apartheid activist who endured alongside her mother, Winnie Mandela and her siblings, the constant harassment and intimidation from the Apartheid regime during the incarceration of her father, Nelson Mandela.

Geingob said that by exemplifying a selfless nature, at an early age she chose to fight for the release of her father and the freedom of the oppressed people of South Africa.

“Joining her fellow cadres in a heroic quest to end the oppression of black people, she fought courageously for a free and non-racial South Africa. We will remember her as a top cadre of the liberation movement. May her Soul Rest in Peace,” Geingob said.

President Geingob offered Namibia’s sincere condolences to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the government and the people of South Africa, the husband and children of Zindziswa Mandela, including the entire Mandela and Hlongwane families.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Retirement Fund Solutions beat back large rivals to take top honours in peer review awards

Retirement Fund Solutions beat back large rivals to take top honours in peer review awards

28 February 2019

Over-the-counter market possible

Over-the-counter market possible

11 November 2016

African Development Bank’s Business Opportunity Seminar set for South Africa

African Development Bank’s Business Opportunity Seminar set for South Africa

19 November 2018

Government moves to formalise shacks – Land Tenure System pilot project kicks off

Government moves to formalise shacks – Land Tenure System pilot project kicks off

11 June 2019