Geingob extends condolences to SA and the family of the late Zindzi Mandela

Tributes and condolences have started pouring in to the Mandela family, following the death of Zindzi Mandela, political activist and daughter of global icon Nelson Mandela on Monday.

Mandela, who was the South African ambassador to Denmark passed away in the early hours of 13 July at a Johannesburg hospital, at the age of 59.

In his message of condolence to the Mandela family, the President HE Dr Hage Geingob said Mandela, in her illustrious political career, had acquired a stellar reputation and will always be remembered as a top cadre and anti-apartheid activist who endured alongside her mother, Winnie Mandela and her siblings, the constant harassment and intimidation from the Apartheid regime during the incarceration of her father, Nelson Mandela.

Geingob said that by exemplifying a selfless nature, at an early age she chose to fight for the release of her father and the freedom of the oppressed people of South Africa.

“Joining her fellow cadres in a heroic quest to end the oppression of black people, she fought courageously for a free and non-racial South Africa. We will remember her as a top cadre of the liberation movement. May her Soul Rest in Peace,” Geingob said.

President Geingob offered Namibia’s sincere condolences to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the government and the people of South Africa, the husband and children of Zindziswa Mandela, including the entire Mandela and Hlongwane families.