Cancer Association appeals for assistance to raise funds for cancer patients
The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) is calling up Windhoek corporates, friends and the community to join them at the Khomas Jukskei Club for a family sports day to raise some much needed funds to help cancer patients.
The family fun sports day is scheduled for 8 August. The teams can feature four members and each family team will have to pay N$600 to participate.
Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of CAN said funds raised are to benefit the Cancer Patient Financial Assistance Programme, that currently only has a budget of N$500,000 available for the current year.
“This is due to the postponement of the annual Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project due to COVID-19,” he explained.
Hansen thanked Bank Windhoek for the generous donation, that has enable them to impact lives affected by cancer.
“Annually we expend close to N$2.5 million on the support programme alone, but due to COVID-19 our overall budget has been cut by close to N$4 million already,” he concluded.