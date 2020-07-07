Select Page

Development Bank suspends three more employees

Jul 14, 2020

The Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) has suspended an additional three of its employees the bank announced Monday.

The development is a result of their investigation into alleged misconduct in allocated finance, announced at the end of April.

Speaking about the investigation, DBN Spokesperson Di-Anna Grobler said if there are alleged irregularities, the Bank will follow through with investigation of the matter and take appropriate steps to ensure that the integrity of the Bank is preserved.

She stated that the current investigation is in its final stages and the Bank will make appropriate announcements when it is concluded.

 

