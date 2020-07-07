Select Page

City of Windhoek inaugurates five taxi stops

The Mayor of the City of Windhoek, Fransina Kahungu commissioned five new Taxi Stops along Omuvapu Street in the Tobias Hainyeko Constituency last week.

The inauguration of the new taxi stops means that residents Kilimanjaro informal settlement will no longer pay double taxi fare, which they have been paying over the years.

Kahungu said the inauguration is part of the City’s broader transport system in Windhoek and a step in the right direction towards allowing freedom of movement and integration in the communities.

“We trust that this move will assist in making your daily lives a little bit better and more comfortable,” she added.

Pendapala Nakathingo, National Chairperson of the Namibia Bus and Taxi Association said he will inform his members and ensure that new taxi fares are implemented as soon as possible to avoid overcharging the residents.

The Windhoek Municipal Bus Services have also started operating two routes in the area recently.

 

