NEEEB ghost continues to haunt an industry that is already on its knees

After three and a half years of a severe construction recession, the industry’s representative body, the Construction Industries Federation of Namibia, this week renewed its plea to the government to engage those companies that will be affected negatively by the Namibian Equitable Economic Empowerment Bill (NEEEB).

Earlier unsubstantiated reports indicated that the government will not reconsider its position on the redrafted NEEEB, refusing any further public consultations despite several authoritative legal experts pointing out that the previous version of the bill and the final version that was released last year, are two substantially different pieces of legislation.

“The Construction Industries Federation of Namibia calls for further opportunity for stakeholders to be engaged and give feedback on the latest draft of the Namibian Equitable Economic Empowerment Bill in response to rumours that there will be no further public consultations and scope to engage with authorities regarding the so-called Final Draft of NEEEB, and that tabling the bill in the Namibian parliament is now considered a matter of urgency,” the Federation stated in a note.

 

