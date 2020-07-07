Women and children get assistance to combat COVID-19

Namibia received a batch of anti-pandemic medical supplies from the Chinese government through the Organization of African First ladies for Development to help mothers and children to combat COVID-19, last week.

The Chinese Embassy entrusted by China’s first lady, Madame Peng Liyuan, handed over 18,000 medical masks and 120 infrared thermometers, while the Chinese Embassy in Namibia donated 30 sewing machines to the first lady, Monica Geingos’ One Economy Foundation.

Speaking at the handover, the first lady, Geingos said the donations highlight the importance of ensuring that children and women are safe and their health is protected.

Furthermore, the donation makes an important point about entrepreneurship, as women will be able to make reusable masks with the donated sewing machines, she added

“We will ensure that all the donated material reaches every single shelter for women and children in this country and we will also ensure that sewing machines will be utilized for sustainability,” she said, thanking Madame Peng Liyuan and the embassy.

Geingos said as we focus on COVID-19, we may not take the eyes off other epidemics in the country like HIV of which young women and children are often the most vulnerable.

“This donation is a recognition that epidemics attack the vulnerable the most and acknowledges that we have to all play our part to ensure that the fight is sustainable,” she added.

Chinese Ambassador to Namibia, Zhang Yiming at the event said the assistance not only reflects Madame Peng Liyuan’s care about rights of health and development of African women and children during the pandemic but also a vivid portrayal of the friendship between Namibia and China.

“The donation of the sewing machines to One Economy Foundation will help address the issues of women and youth employment and development,” he said, adding that China is willing to cooperate with Namibia in combating COVID-19, eliminating poverty and promoting the development of women and youth.

So far the Chinese government and enterprises in Namibia have donated medical supplies with a total value of more than N$40 million to support the country combat COVID-19.

Caption: First lady, Monica Geingos and Chinese Ambassador to Namibia, Zhang Yiming at a donation event last week.