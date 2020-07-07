Air Namibia continues to operate without a substantive head, appoints interim CEO

National airline, Air Namibia’s Board of Directors last week on Friday announced the appointment of Theo Mberirua as interim Chief Executive pending the appointment of the substantive CEO.

The country’s airline has been operating without a substantive head since March 2019, following the resignation of then acting Managing Director, Mandi Samson.

The airline in a statement said the interim appointment takes effect from Monday 13 July.

Mberirua is a seasoned corporate executive having held leading roles at a number of leading private and public sector organizations in Namibia, notably Telecom, Standard Bank and Bidvest.

Mberirua takes over form the outgoing acting CEO, Elia Erastus who steered the ship during the challenging period, the airline said.