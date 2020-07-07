Select Page

Air Namibia continues to operate without a substantive head, appoints interim CEO

Posted by | Jul 13, 2020 | ,

Air Namibia continues to operate without a substantive head, appoints interim CEO

National airline, Air Namibia’s Board of Directors last week on Friday announced the appointment of Theo Mberirua as interim Chief Executive pending the appointment of the substantive CEO.

The country’s airline has been operating without a substantive head since March 2019, following the resignation of then acting Managing Director, Mandi Samson.

The airline in a statement said the interim appointment takes effect from Monday 13 July.

Mberirua is a seasoned corporate executive having held leading roles at a number of leading private and public sector organizations in Namibia, notably Telecom, Standard Bank and Bidvest.

Mberirua takes over form the outgoing acting CEO, Elia Erastus who steered the ship during the challenging period, the airline said.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

Shoes for charity

Shoes for charity

13 May 2016

Technology tour en route Windhoek

Technology tour en route Windhoek

12 September 2014

Buy a N$100 million wheat mill and get a N$500,000 clock for free

Buy a N$100 million wheat mill and get a N$500,000 clock for free

27 July 2018

Panellists discuss employment opportunities in Africa

Panellists discuss employment opportunities in Africa

7 November 2017