COVID-19 testing kits are validated for use by WHO – Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has said that the test kits and COVID-19 testing platforms currently being used in the country are up to the World Health Organization (WHO) standard.

The ministry in a statement explained that the tests kits currently in use are the polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based assay only and these are both purchased and donated through various international organisations and companies.

“All of the tests currently in use have been investigated by independent international experts and verified in Namibia to ensure the tests are quality assured and safe for use, therefore, any suggestion that rapid test kits are being used in Namibia are incorrect,” the ministry added.

According to the Ministry the rapid test kits donated to Namibia by development cooperation partners have not been rolled out yet for testing as their verification by the Namibian Institute of Pathology (NIP) is yet to be completed.

“We are aware of the various rapid testing solutions on the market, however, we have not yet adopted any rapid test kit for use in our preparedness and response,” the ministry added.

The Ministry reassured the public that the testing kits, in the form of the reagent used on their testing platforms both by NIP and private sector laboratories, are safe and quality assured for use.

“They are currently in use in multiple countries worldwide and are validated for use by the World Health Organisation and other international authorities,” they concluded.