Windhoek City officials ensure food cart operators maintain health and safety standards amid COVID-19

The City of Windhoek (CoW) recently visited food cart operators to ensure that health and safety standards are maintained and adhered to amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their Economic Development and Community services team this week conducted their annual inspections, which are done to ensure that food cart operators adhere to all regulations and by laws.

The City authorities said that these by laws require owners to keep their food carts and their immediate surroundings clean and hygienic, to ensure compliance to COVID-19 regulations and guidelines, to ensure that food carts are roadworthy and have all relevant licences from NATIS and to ensure that food carts have serviced fire extinguishers.

“We also want to ensure that the food handlers have a valid medical examination certificate, to ensure that owners have a valid Business Registration Certificate and to make sure the food cart does not overnight at the allocated site, because it should be removed daily at the end of business hours,” the City authorities concluded.

Caption: City of Windhoek Officials visiting some of the food carts in Windhoek’s central business district, to ensure that health and safety standards are adhered to.

 

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

