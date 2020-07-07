Zashinda Hidulika introduced as the next Hero Country Ambassador

Global virtual community, Small Biz Heroes created to connect small businesses impacted by COVID-19 with ‘heroes’ recently introduced their next Hero Country Ambassador as Zashinda Hidulika from Namibia.

Hidulika, who is a stock controller by profession said she likes to serve others and learn from other like minded people hence her role to connect and assist them.

“There is such a big gap between information provision and entrepreneurs and I want to bridge that gap to provide a platform where they can easily have access to information and be in a better position to scale their business,” she explained.

With this platform Hidulika plans to get a few people together that have the same desire as Small Biz Heroes and help entrepreneurs grow their businesses.

“This can be in my local community, on Facebook groups and through other partnerships and I am supper thrilled to be part of this community that wants nothing but to serve the business community,” she added.

Based in San Francisco and currently operating on Instagram, Small Biz Heroes, is attracting global attention with thousands of interested followers.

It was created in response to the 2019 global health crisis caused by COVID-19, and they recognised that small businesses around the globe are at risk of permanently shutting down within a few months.

Small Biz Heroes Founder, Brandon Youra, said their platform will address the problem by connecting a ‘small biz’ that requires support with skilled professionals who are willing to provide their specified services for free.

“Now more than ever, we must come together as global community to help small businesses in need, and we only started the business a few months ago, but have already had massive response from small business owners and professionals who are ready to help,” he added.

Youra hopes they will be able to help many businesses to not only survive, but thrive.