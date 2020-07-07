Your FNB business partnership choice should reflect your range of financial services needs as well as your lifestyle

FNB Namibia announced this week that its Single Pricing Fee for business accounts remains unchanged for the year ahead. Furthermore, Point of Sales swipe fees have been reduced by 20%, and cash deposit fees at CashPlus are free. Even business credit card monthly account fees have remained unchanged, while transfer fees online have halved, the bank stated.

“The FNB Business Account is the backbone of your business banking relationship with us, and more than ever, in these times, we take this relationship very seriously,” said Philip Chapman, FNB Commercial Banking Executive.

“[We are] offering stable relief to those business customers that need to be able to count on banks not to expose them further than the current economic climate has already done,” he said.

The FNB Business Account is a core business banking product which offers businesses the stability of a traditional bank account, along with the flexibility of FNB’s numerous innovative channels to access it in any number of convenient and efficient ways.

“While others might be looking for ways to save themselves, we understand that we are in business together, and for the long haul. Not only have we been visibly supportive during the drought, and the ongoing recession, our recent Covid-19 relief programme has meant a significant helping hand when too many of our clients felt there was nowhere to turn,” he said.

‘That’s why in reviewing our pricing structure this year, our support needed to translate to continued real help. A number of our standard fees remain unchanged for the next year, and where reasonably necessary, fees on the business account have been revised only in line with inflation, which as we know is currently lower than it’s been for a number of years. Savvy business banking, focused fees and real help when customers need it most, is how we believe business in Namibia can stay on course to deliver for the future,” he continued.

FNB’s business offering ranges from the easily accessible, basic transactional Gold account to the Platinum Business account and the FNB Enterprise account with relationship manager support.