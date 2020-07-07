Special cruiser for special unit brings dogs quicker on the trail of poachers

One of the pillars in the fight against poaching, the K-9 unit of the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, this week received a customised Land Cruiser to make deployment of the tracker dogs faster.

The Chief Executive of the donor, Standard Bank Namibia, Vetumbuavi Mungunda, said at the handover ceremony that it is imperative for the current generation of public and private sector leaders to jealously protect and preserve Namibia’s natural heritage for the benefit of future generations. Mr Mungunda presented the vehicle, valued at more than N$800,000 to the Minister, Hon Pohamba Shifeta. The ceremony was witnessed by the K-9 unit’s dog handlers.

Mungunda continued, “Our forefathers handed us land, they handed us a diverse wildlife and they also handed us a thriving ecosystem. I believe that in Namibia we have been the luckiest generation if you look at what has been handed over to us, compared to many other countries. Despite the challenges, we are the envy of everyone for having the most active rhino populations in the world. Our challenge as the current generation is to make sure that in 50 or 100 years’ time Namibia will still have the most active and thriving rhino population in the world.”

The bank said in a statement that the protection of the environment coupled with sustainable development, is one of the pillars defining its contribution to society.

Members of the K-9 unit in the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, joined the Chief Executive of Standard Bank, Vetumbuavi Mungunda (centre), and their minister, Hon Pohamba Shifeta (third from right) on Wednesday to receive a customised Land Cruiser for their anti-poaching work.