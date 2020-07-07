Select Page

Headway Consulting moves IT governance portfolio online

Posted by | Jul 9, 2020 |

Headway Consulting has opted to offer their certification in governance and management of Enterprise IT (COBIT 19) online.

COBIT (Control Objectives for Information and Related Technologies) is a framework created by ISACA for governance of enterprise IT. The updated COBIT2019 training leads to certification for those who have the primary responsibility for business processes and technology governance and management functions.

Jan Coetzee, MD of Headway Consulting the course delivers a whole new level of training and certification for Namibians and Namibian organisations.

“Delivering quality service delivery based on tech-driven best processes and procedures and best corporate governance principles from around the world is at the very foundation of the certification training. Organisations can now have their people stay up to date and certified by simply following the trainings online,” Coetzee said.

Headway is a Namibian company that provides Information and Communication Technology Solutions and consulting for the Namibian market, as well as internationally across Africa. It has been offering COBIT trainings in Namibia and further afield for years.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

