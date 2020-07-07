MTC embarks on initiative to assist the homeless

Digital enabler, MTC, launched the 2nd edition of the MTC Knockout Project 2020 this week in Windhoek, aimed at addressing the housing issues in the country.

The MTC Knockout Project started last year as a social intervention program and an exhibition boxing event between local celebrities to raise funds to address societal issues within the communities, specifically gender-based violence was held.

MTC’s Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer, Tim Ekandjo, at the launch said, this year’s edition will center on the issue of homelessness with the hope that the project will create awareness, spurring of a national debate and entice Namibians in finding concrete solutions to homelessness.

“With the theme ‘Together we can beat homelessness’ the project is a call to action with two main objectives. Firstly, to raise awareness, create conversation and find solutions, and secondly to raise funds so that those who are experts can act,” he said.

In terms of this year modalities and event set up, the “MTC Knockout Project” against Homelessness will see 30 Namibian personalities challenged/paired to get on stage at a live music concert and perform two hit songs of 30 popular Namibian artists.

The personalities are drawn from diverse fields within the Namibian society from sectors such as the arts, health, banking, fashion, industrial, technology, insurances and mining sectors.

“These personalities will be challenged to do the unthinkable in the interest of the cause. They will have to their disposal the artist who owns the two hit songs, a studio, a choreographer,

a voice coach, a live band, professional dancers and a producer who will work with them for the next three months to get them ready for a performance of a lifetime, helping them to

raise their voices and sing till we sing a roof over the heads of the homeless. During the next three months, these personalities and artist together with the rest of Namibia will become

ambassadors and the voice for the homeless,” explained Ekandjo.

This years’s edition has set the target of raising at least N$1 million. Corporates or individuals can participate in the following ways; (1) by pledging an amount of N$50,000 to endorse the

participation of any of the personalities and get excellent brand value in return. If all 30 personalities are endorsed, that is a potential N$1.5 million raised in aid of homelessness.

The grand event will be on 3 Oct 2020 at the National Theatre of Namibia, in the format of a massive, never seen before music concert.

It will be screened online and access is to be granted at the cost of N$50 to watch the concert live. Upon purchasing of a ticket, a one-time use pin which will grant access to entire concert

online including unseen footages. For those preferring to watch live in theatre will be charged N$500 only, to appear at venue.

All proceeds will go towards assisting the homeless. Ticket sales will go live towards the end of this month.