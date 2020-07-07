Airports Company works around the clock to ensure HKIA ready for stage 4

Namibia Airports Company (NAC) Chief Executive, Bisey Uirab this week said his team is working tirelessly with all stakeholders to ensure that Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) is ready as per the stage 4 regulations.

Under stage 4, HKIA readies for its restart plan under the heading “Resumption of Activities” to ensure its readiness upon the resumption of international flights as borders are to gradually open under the provisions of the State of Emergency regulations on COVID-19.

The rest of the country excluding the Erongo Region graduated to Stage 4 on 30 June to 17 September and, according to Uirab, HKIA will aid the government’s Targeted International Tourism Revival Initiative effective 15 July to 15 August 2020.

“We must play our part to revive the economy and are setting in motion all that is required to facilitate the resumption of commercial flight operations at HKIA as part of the initiative,” he said.

According to Uirab, social distancing measures such as floor and seat stickers, messages on mandatory wearing of masks are visible at HKIA as well as sanitiser dispensers to mention but a few and other messages via the public service announcement system.

“NAC has also acquired thermostats and adequate material for regular disinfection of facilities at all eight airports,” he added.

Meanwhile, Uirab said for the Targeted International Tourism Revival Initiative, a stakeholder meeting is set for Thursday 9 July in collaboration with tourism and hospitality partners to prepare for the start of the initiative on 15 July.