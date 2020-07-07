Select Page

300 shebeens to benefit from COVID-19 donation from breweries – NBL promotes trade with extra care and hygiene

Posted by | Jul 8, 2020 |

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) last week handed over sanitizer and masks to the value of N$80,000 to the Namibia Shebeen Association (NASA) in support of the fight against COVID-19.

At the handover, NBL Managing Director, Marco Wenk stressed the importance of adhering to the precautionary measures introduced by government.

“As our stakeholder, NASA plays a key role in ensuring the safety of our consumer, and as a caring and responsible corporate citizen passionate about our purpose of “creating a future, enhancing life”, we gladly support NASA in creating a safe environment for its members. This donation will benefit about 300 shebeens in the country, supporting efforts around providing a safe and hygienic environment for our customers and consumers,” said Wenk:

Wenk further noted that this donation was but the first round of support towards NASA members in response to COVID-19, and that the next sponsorship will include training on COVID-19 health and safety best practice in trade, to the shebeen fraternity.

NASA president, Andreas Nuule said, “We truly appreciate this support from NBL – a very welcoming gesture at just the right time by this caring partner. This support will contribute significantly to protecting customers and consumers against COVID-19, and promoting trade with extra care and hygiene measures in place.”

Caption: F.L.T.R. – Vice-President of the Namibia Retail Association, Andreas Jaffet; NBL Managing Director, Marco Wenk and president of the Namibia Shebeen Association, Andreas Nuule.

 

