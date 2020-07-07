Pick n Pay condemns any form of violence

Pick n Pay Namibia has condemned violence in any form at any of their stores, following a vicious assault by a customer on one of its employees at its Mega Centre store recently.

Greame Mouton confirmed the incident and said it was barbaric incident is extremely upsetting as they highly value the health and safety of both their employees and customers.

“In a country where Gender Violence (GBV) is at the order of the day, we simply cannot and will not condone this type of behaviour, we are terribly sorry that our employee had to endure this trauma and sincerely apologise to her as well as the rest of our employees and customers who had to watch this horrendous altercation,” added Mouton.

According to Mouton given the seriousness of this incident and pending a thorough internal investigation into the matter, they have decided that the customer and his accomplice are no longer welcome at any of their stores.

“We are pro-actively working with the low enforcement as they proceed with their investigation and through our Group Employee Wellness functions, we have initiated the process of providing trauma counselling to our aggrieved employees and all our employees who witnessed the attack to help them get through this ordeal,” he said.

He reassured their employees and valued customers that their safety, a pleasant shopping experience and customer service is their top priority.

“The Pick n Pay employee has opened a case against the perpetrators,” he concluded.