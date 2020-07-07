FNB closes Klein Windhoek branch as employee comes in contact with case – Country cases now pegged at 593

The Klein Windhoek branch of FNB has been temporarily closed after one employee was identified as having come in contact with an active COVID-19 case.

Elzita Beukes, the communication manager at FNB said an employee, who was traced as a contact by the health ministry two weeks ago will be tested and the branch has been closed to undergo mandatory sanitisation.

Beukes noted that the closure is purely a precautionary measure and that all staff members of the branch have been asked to self-isolate until the results of the staff’s COVID-19 tests are released. The branch will be closed for a week.

“The Klein Windhoek branch will reopen fully sanitised and with a roaming FNB team on Monday 13 July for any customer business that cannot be managed digitally,” she said.

According to Beukes, customers are encouraged to make use of all available electronic platforms including online banking, cell phone banking, the FNB banking App and ATMs and Point of Sale devices at retailers countrywide.

Currently Namibia’s COVID-19 cases are now at 593 with zero deaths.