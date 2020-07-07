Children fighting cancer project receives basic amenities from the Fighting Lives Charity Trust

The Cancer Association of Namibia’s CHICA (Children Fighting Cancer in Namibia) programme and A Baby’s Cry Foundation received a donation of detergent, canned food and baby clothes from the Fighting Lives Charity Trust.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) together with Anton Botha and Chanee Britz, Directors of Fighting Lives presented the goods to the two recipients.

The recipient organisations thanked the Windhoek community and corporate projects partners who made this community support drive possible.

Caption: (Left to right) Channe Britz, Director at Fighting Lives, Aina Nghitongo, Head of Medical at CAN, Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer at CAN and Anton Botha, Director at Fighting Lives.