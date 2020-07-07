New Land Rover Defender to hit African airwaves on 16 July

South Africa – Land Rover will celebrate the arrival of the New Defender in Africa with a 110-minute special online streaming event promising informative discussions, interesting news and in depth looks at an icon reimagined for the 21st century.

Xola Ntshinga has been enlisted to lead the show and the well-known sports presenter will take viewers on a journey through various segments exploring the Defender’s historical importance and its rebirth as an adventure vehicle for the digital generation.

Bryan Habana, who fell in love with the New Defender when he witnessed it driving onto the field after the Springboks took the Rugby World Cup final in Japan last year, will join the discussion and dig deep into the vehicle’s advanced technologies.

Jaguar Land Rover South Africa and sub-Sahara Africa Managing Director Richard Gouverneur will introduce the New Defender to guests and Kingsley and Ross Holgate, who will make an important announcement during the show.

Humanitarian adventurers Kingsley and Ross Holgate share a deep love for Defender, having owned 15 of them since the early 1970s. Defenders have played integral roles in assisting the Kingsley Holgate Foundation to deliver aid to millions of people in need in every African country and beyond. The father and son will weigh in on the New Defender’s capabilities, share some first impressions and tell some fascinating stories about their experiences with previous Defenders on many incredible expeditions.

The screening will be divided into five topics covering heritage, design, tech, capability and purpose, and each segment will offer numerous interviews, short films and inserts to paint a complete picture for viewers on where the New Defender came from, how it was developed and what it will offer customers in Africa.

The streamed special will be aired at 4pm South Africa time on 16 July on Land Rover South Africa’s YouTube channel.