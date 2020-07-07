Select Page

FISHCOR temporary board appointed

Jul 7, 2020

The Minister of Public Enterprises Leon Jooste this week announced the appointment of the temporary board for the National Fishing Corporation of Namibia (FISHCOR).

The board, chaired by Namibia Competition Commission CEO Heinrich Mihe Goamab consists of
Social Security Commission CEO Milka Mungunda; lawyer, Ruth Herunga and Lecturer, Penny Hiwilepo-Hal.

The board is expected to stabilize of the company and its various subsidiaries. FISHCOR is currently at the centre of the Fishrot corruption scandal.

They will serve on the Board for 6 months starting 06 July.

Caption: Namibia Competition Commission CEO Heinrich Mihe Goamab will chair the board.

 

