Christmas comes early for two informal schools – Around 3500 learners to benefit from donation

As part of their Christmas Wish List initiative for 2019, Wernhil and Broll Namibia, subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group presented donations to Monte Christo Project Primary School and Dr. Abraham Iyambo Primary School.

The handover was initially postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but was able to take place on 1 July at the Teachers Resource Centre in Katutura, Windhoek.

Every year since 2016, Wernhil has been dedicated to its Christmas Wish List competition which invites children between the ages of six and twelve to send their Christmas wishes and motivation as to why they should receive these gifts.

The winning child receives all the items on their wish list, up to the value of N$6000. As part of this initiative, Wernhil has also been continuously supporting two schools from the Havana informal area in Katutura: Dr. Abraham Iyambo Primary School and Monte Christo Project Primary School

The winning child also has the opportunity to select one of these schools to similarly receive a donation to the value of N$6000. However, in the spirit of giving, Wernhil supports both schools.

After receiving 1346 letters, the Christmas Wish List winner for 2019 was 8-year-old Rhylan Mouton who wished for gluten-free products as he has both Type 1 Diabetes and Celiac disease and such products are costly for his family.

Also on his Christmas list were stationery items for himself and his sister and a tablet for his school work. Rhylan received his gifts on 18 December 2019 and selected Monte Christo Project Primary School as the school he wanted to support.

Wernhil, in turn, decided to support Dr. Abraham Iyambo Primary as well. Based on the latest needs of schools, Monte Christo Project Primary School received a PA system for their assemblies and events and Dr. Abraham Iyambo Primary School was given green chalkboards with stands. Each school also received two filing cabinets as donations from the 2018 Christmas Wish List initiative. The total value of the handover was N$24,000.

Present at the handover was Managing Director of Broll Namibia, Terence Makari, who recognised his team’s support in keeping the initiative alive and acknowledged the need for business to play a meaningful role in education.

“It is an honour to make this contribution to young Namibians. This year, Wernhil celebrates 30 years in business and exists only because society allows us to. It is therefore important we give back to the communities in which we operate. The journey with these two schools leaves us with a great sense of pride and we are only happy for it to continue. Today is an illustration of bringing O&L’s Vision to life, that is to be a catalyst for positive change, creating new realities and fulfilling dreams,” he added.

Sylvia Rusch, Head of Marketing and Public Relations at Broll echoed these thoughts: “This is one of the campaigns we are most passionate about, because it represents O&L’s Purpose: Creating a future, enhancing life.”

Steve Kaangundue, Deputy Director of the Centre for Lifelong Learning and Community Development, spoke on behalf of the Director of Education for the Khomas Region, Gerard Vries, at the event. Kaangundue said, “Government appreciates the contributions to education made by the private sector, because the need is great and education should be our biggest investment.”

Meanwhile the donations intend to benefit the 1137 learners currently enrolled at Monte Christo Project Primary School and the 2438 learners at Dr. Abraham Iyambo Primary School.

Caption: Head of department for languages at the Dr. Abraham Iyambo Primary School, Marilyn Kasume (centre) receives her school’s filing cabinets and green chalkboards from Broll Namibia Managing Director, Terence Makari (right), as Education Inspector for the Khomas Regional Council, Catherine Vries looks on.