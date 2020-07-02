Select Page

MultiChoice becomes official African Media supporter for global misinformation awareness campaign 'Pause'.

Jul 3, 2020

The MultiChoice Group has come on board as an official supporter of the United Nations’ global COVID-19 awareness campaign ‘Pause’ which launched globally on 30 June, with part of their ongoing efforts to raise awareness through information.

The aim of the Pause campaign is to highlight the dangers of information related to COVID-19.

The campaign asks everyone to pause, think and take care before sharing information which could be inaccurate or misinformed and may have harmful effects.

Robert Skinner, Senior Adviser of Global Communications at the United Nations said we are in a moment of global reckoning as COVID-19 and its social and economic consequences challenge the world in unprecedented ways, therefore, misinformation, hate speech and fake news are fuelling and distorting all of these challenges and eroding the truth.

“We are very excited to have MultiChoice on board as a supporter giving the launch of our campaign reach across Africa, because, they are uniquely positioned to deliver this important message to their diverse audiences across the continent,” he added.

MultiChoice Group Executive Chairman Imtiaz Patel, said the dissemination of credible information has become critical to fighting this epidemic which continues to impact millions across the globe and the continent.

“We are there honoured to be able to utilise the continental reach of our broadcast and digital platforms across Africa to empower people with vital information,” he added.

The campaign launched globally on 30 June, with critical information broadcast across Africa through the Dstv and Gotv on air and digital platform, SuperSport and M-Net properties and Showmax. The campaign encourages the public to support the cause and pledge not to share inaccurate information at www.shareverified.com.

 

