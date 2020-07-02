Select Page

Pick n Pay Walvis branch closes due to a re-alignment strategy

The Pick n Pay store at Walvis Bay’s Pick n Pay centre (formerly the Seagulls Mall) closed its doors on 30 June .

Parent company Ohlthaver & List Group said the closure is due to a re-alignment strategy that has been developed in order to turn Pick n Pay Namibia into a sustainable and profitable business and in so doing, secure the jobs of employees.

Corporate Communications Manager, Roux-che Locke said a decision was taken to close that store as the current economic climate in the Erongo Region does not allow operations of three stores in that region as it duplicates already high operating expenses, including extremely high utility costs in comparison to the rest of Namibia.

“At this stage, there are no further closures planned, and we will continue to have a presence in the Erongo region with our stores at the Dunes Mall and in Swakopmund. The closure of the Pick n Pay store at the Pick n Pay Centre, is by no means related to the current COVID-19 pandemic,” Locke said.

Locke however stressed that the consequential impact of COVID-19 remains a concern for all businesses, including Pick n Pay.

“We would like to categorically state that – while some of our employees at the closed Pick n Pay store at Walvis Bay Pick n Pay Centre opted to be retrenched (and others were relocated), the future of our employees through job security at Pick n Pay and the rest of the O&L operating companies, remain our top priority as we strive to achieve the O&L vision and objectives of 2025,” Locke said.

 

