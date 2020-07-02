Continued learning amid COVID-19 pandemic gets boost from UNICEF

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture on Thursday received financial assistance of N$3.9 million from the United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for the production and printing of primary phase workbooks.

The workbooks which will benefit around 600,000 learners across the country are part of the ministry’s efforts to ensure effective continuous teaching and learning during the COVID-19 pandemic .

Receiving the assistance at an event in Windhoek, the Education Minister, Ester Anna Nghipondoka said it is a reality that the prolonged closure of schools has a negative impact and comes with unintended consequences affecting all learners and disproportionately, the most deprived, marginalized and vulnerable communities.

According to Nghipondoka, if the Ministry was to employ only on-line approaches, then some children would be left behind.

“The ministry is very grateful when Namibia Media Holdings (NMH) came on board to support in providing learning materials in the form of workbooks to our learners in a way that would reach them, even in the most remote areas,” she added.

UNICEF Representative, Rachel Odede, applauded the ministry’s response to COVID-19 to ensure continued learning and the safe and systematic return of learners to school.

The workbooks developed by NMH will support learners and keep them learning in the following subjects: Afrikaans, English, Mathematics, Science, Arts and Music.