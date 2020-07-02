Many small walks make one Big Walk

Not wanting to forego on their annual Big Walk, parents, teachers and learners of Deutsche Höhere Privatschule in Windhoek had to come up with an innovative way to continue this major event.

The solution was many small walks by individual families and groups which were then shared on the school’s social media channels to make it one Big Walk.

When the school explained its conundrum to the learners, the response was overwhelming. About 200 parents, learners, alumni, staff and supporters of the school sent photos and videos showing them individually, as a family, with their classmates or friends in action to support a good cause: The participants went hiking, dancing, cycling and water skiing, walking, jogging, swimming, jumping on the trampoline, riding, playing cricket, basketball, judo or even chopping wood.

This was all done on Saturday, 27 July, which would have been the date for the conventional Big Walk.

In a statement, the school noted “The aim was to connect the school community, to have fun together even if you cannot celebrate together, and this has inspired many families. These activities were shared on the social media channels of the DHPS, the ideas of the classes, the learners and the participants of the Big Walk were updated every minute, videos and photos were published and everybody felt like being there and celebrating the day together.”

The DHPS Big Walk is usually one of the most important fundraising events of the primary section, and in recent years, the proceeds have been used to cover expenses for school material such as whiteboards in all classrooms or shade nets and jungle gyms for the playground. This year, the fundraising is based on voluntary contributions to the DHPS Corona Fund to support families in the school community who are particularly affected by the crisis.

Friends and family members of the Verrinder Family chose the mountains on Windhoek’s eastern boundary as the setting for their small walk. In the front from the left, Myka List, Damu Alberto, Georg Verrinder and Julius Verrinder. At the back, Amilcar Alberto, Ayana Alberto and James Verrinder.