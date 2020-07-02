MTC introduces TikTok data bundles – The fastest growing social platform among the youth

Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) recently introduced TikTok Data bundles, which are available for postpaid and prepaid customers.

Tim Ekandjo, MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer hopes that the launch of these bundles will enable their customers to make the most of what is arguably the fastest growing social platform among the youth.

“We are committed to providing products and solutions that resonate with our customers, and the introduction of our TikTok bundles is another such offering,” Ekandjo said.

Customers can now purchase a 1 day for N$5, that will give you 800MB, 7 Day TikTok bundles for N$20 that comes with 3,5GB, and lastly a 30-Day TikTok Bundle priced at N$50 that will provide you 9,5GB. These bundles are exclusively for use for the TikTok Mobile Application.

The TikTok bundles are available for all Prepaid and Postpaid customers, including Select, Mobiz Voice and SmartShare Voice), with the exception of Data and Legacy packages (TurboBoost, NetmanTime customers). All Select, Mobiz Voice and SmartShare Voice packages will automatically receive a 7 day TikTok Data Bundle free of charge every month. The validity of the bundle will only start once the customer utilizes /open the TikTok App.

Bundles can be bought via *682# from N$5 for 800MB daily bundle.

Meanwhile Ekandjo said in addition, MTC, until 23 September, will offer any customer that purchased any TikTok bundle an additional 10% of data and customers can purchase it via the existing *682# channel. Customers can also find out details on how much data they have left by utilizing the *682# menu and selecting the “Balance Enquire” option and then “Quick Balance” for their detailed balance.