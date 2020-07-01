Wildlife Resorts introduces leisure card for corporates

The Namibia Wildlife Resorts has expanded its NamLeisure offering by introducing a Corporate card aimed at giving companies a discount on their meetings, incentives, conferences and events at any of its establishments.

The card comes with a 50% discount on accommodation and a 25% discount on activities at a cost of N$3000.

According to Esther Ndilula, the company’s MICE and Tour Planning Manager, they have been receiving requests from companies to make use of their facilities for different purposes and now, after holding some consultative engagements, they saw the opportunity to create a NamLeisure Corporate card.

“Companies will be spoilt for choice across a variety of our various resorts. I am, therefore, encouraging companies to get the card to enjoy its great benefits be it for their meetings, incentives, conferences, events or team-building exercise,” Ndilula said.

The NamLeisure offering already consists of a NamLeisure Student card that costs N$150, a NamLeisure Solo card for a single person at a cost of N$250, the NamLeisure Plus for two people costing N$400 and the NamLeisure Family aimed at families composed of two adults and two children aged 13-17 at a cost of N$700.

All of these cards are renewable yearly at the cost price while the corporate card will be renewable every three years.

Caption: Esther Ndilula, MICE & Tour Planning Manager at the Namibia Wildlife Resorts.