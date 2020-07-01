Select Page

Fuel prices to remain unchanged in July

Posted by | Jul 1, 2020 |

Fuel prices to remain unchanged in July

The Mines and Energy Ministry announced that fuel prices will remain unchanged this month. Petrol will remain at N$10.35 per litre while diesel remains at N$11.13 per litre.

This is despite international oil prices have increased on average US$12 per barrel month-on-month.

Under normal circumstances, under-recoveries warrant an increase of local fuel pump prices, however, Andreas Simon, spokesperson the ministry said government is mindful of the fact that the economy is still bleeding due to the Covid-19 effects.

“The National Energy Fund will, this month, absorb the full under-recoveries recorded and the Ministry will monitor the market in the months ahead to assess how best the prevailing pump prices can be brought on par with the market prices as the market forces currently dictate,” Simon said.

After the oil price crash in April, the global oil market has begun to pick itself up as countries begin to open up their economies following the lockdown. As a result, demand for oil has started to surge and so have the prices of various petroleum products.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

African geologist network begins in Windhoek after mineral assessment training

African geologist network begins in Windhoek after mineral assessment training

23 June 2017

Areva Namibia isolated from global job cuts

Areva Namibia isolated from global job cuts

18 May 2015

Zinc refinery to get facelift

Zinc refinery to get facelift

21 November 2014

Growth in continental economy puts significant pressure on demand for affordable energy

Growth in continental economy puts significant pressure on demand for affordable energy

9 January 2019