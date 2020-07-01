Cancer Apple Project shelved until next year – Bank Windhoek donates N$500k to CAN

Bank Windhoek has decided to contribute N$500,000 to the Cancer Association of Namibian (CAN), under the their Cancer Apple Project, instead of selling apples to raise funds.

Bronwyn Moody, Head of Social Investments, Sponsorships and Events at the Bank said due to COVID-19, it will be impossible to run the project fully this year, but in their efforts to fight the pandemic, they have rescheduled this year’s celebration to 2021.

“As a connector of positive change, our assistance to CAN is to help in its efforts of fighting cancer in our communities during these difficult times,” she added.

As for the 2021 projected planning Moody said the Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project will get a complete transformation and therefore they are excited and look forward to a positive future for this Project.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of the Cancer Association of Namibia said the donation will go a long way as they fight both COVID-19 and cancer in our communities. “The donations and the collected funds, amongst others, enable us to create awareness conduct out reach programmes, screen for cervical and prostate cancer throughout the 14 Regions at no cost,” he added.

Last year’s Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project donation of N$2, 5 million is being used during CAN’s 2020 financial year budget. The annual National Cancer Outreach Programme commenced in January 2020 with community clinics in Rehoboth, Aranos, Stampriet, Mariental, and Kalkrand. In February, outreaches took place in the Zambezi Region, Kavango East, and West Regions

Funds raised through the Project last year assisted the Patient Financial Assistance Programme, and paediatric cancer patient care. Continued emphasis is on screening women for HPV, the virus that causes cervical cancer. “Bank Windhoek regards the Outreach Programme as a critical exercise and commends CAN for going into the most remote communities to do this vital work,” concluded Moody.

Caption: Fighting cancer as a team: CAN’s Chief Executive Officer, Rolf Hansen and Bank Windhoek’s Head of Social Investments, Sponsorships and Events, Bronwyn Moody.